Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Blackcaps all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who captained New Zealand to a 2-1 ODI series win against India, could be in doubt for the five-match India vs New Zealand T20I series, which commences on January 21 at Nagpur. New Zealand have added all-rounder Kristian Clarke to their squad for the first three T20Is of the series, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on their website.

Along with Bracewell, pacer Adam Milne is also battling an injury ahead of the India vs New Zealand series, which serves as a crucial T20I assignment for both teams in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026, starting next month.

According to the NZC website, New Zealand coach Rob Walter confirmed that Michael Bracewell joined the T20 squad in Nagpur after sustaining a minor left-calf strain while fielding during the third and final ODI in Indore on Sunday.

Bracewell will undergo treatment and monitoring over the next few days before a decision is made regarding his continued participation in the tour.

On the other hand, pacer Adam Milne injured his left hamstring while bowling for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 on Sunday and is being assessed to determine the management of the injury.

Notably, both Bracewell and Milne are part of New Zealand's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, which begins on February 7, and will be aiming to regain their fitness for the marquee T20I tournament and get some match practice in the subcontinent conditions in the latter stages of the five-match series against India.

Kristian Clarke, 24, made a significant impact in his debut ODI series, taking seven wickets--including dismissing Virat Kohli twice--and contributing valuable runs in the lower order. His performances were instrumental in New Zealand's series victory.

New Zealand squad for T20I series against India:

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke (only for the first three games). (ANI)

