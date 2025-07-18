Shillong, Jul 18 (PTI) An abandoned bag, suspected to contain ganja and initially feared to be an explosive device, sparked a brief security scare at Polo Bazaar here on Friday, prompting immediate deployment of the Bomb Disposal Squad, police said.

The black bag was spotted around 2 pm near a busy section of the market, raising alarm among bystanders.

As police cordoned off the area and summoned bomb experts, a man identified as Nijimu Fithu (24), a resident of Kenuozou Colony in Nagaland's Kohima Sadar, suddenly appeared and claimed the bag as his, East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Despite the claim, security forces proceeded with caution, adhering to standard operating procedures.

The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a meticulous inspection to eliminate the possibility of an explosive device.

What they found instead were multiple packets suspected to contain ganja, officials said.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was immediately alerted and has since taken over the case for detailed investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are probing Fithu's involvement and questioning him regarding the source and intended destination of the contraband.

The incident not only disrupted normalcy in the bustling market area for over an hour but also highlighted the ongoing concerns over drug trafficking in the region, a police officer supervising the operation said.

