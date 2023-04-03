Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) Around Rs 20 crore of apple growers are pending with commission agents, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi informed the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday.

He was replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Chopal Balbir Verma.

Negi said a total of 146 cases of money pending with commission agents have been registered and investigations are underway in 35 cases.

Replying to a question by Congress member Sudhir Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said permit to run small buses, tempo travellers and big buses on 500 routes would be given to unemployed youth.

He said routes are being identified and added that a 50 per cent subsidy up to Rs 50 lakhs would be given for purchase of electric buses to private bus operators.

