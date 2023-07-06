Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) An absconding police inspector, who was dismissed from service for alleged sexual assault and taking objectionable photographs of a minor girl inside a police station, was found unconscious on Thursday at the Guwahati Railway station, an official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel found Biman Roy, the former Officer in Charge of Ghograpar police station in Nalbari district in an unconscious state at the station and took him to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Driver Brings 20-Year-Old Businesswoman to Isolated Place on Mumbai-Goa Highway, Molests Her Inside Cab; Investigation Launched.

GMCH Superintendent Abhijeet Sharma said that the patient was brought to the hospital in the morning and was still drowsy.

According to a preliminary health examination, the patient was suffering from food poisoning and his other parameters were normal, he said.

Also Read | Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Panun Confirms He's Alive and in New York, Issues Threat to Indian Diplomats in Video Message From UN Headquarters (Watch Video).

Roy's family members in Goalpara were informed and a nephew identified him as the dismissed police officer.

The nephew also informed the police at the Bhangagarh police station near GMCH that his uncle was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Roy was dismissed from service on June 29 after initially being suspended after a 17-year old girl alleged that she was was sexually molested and her objectionable photographs were taken inside the police station by Roy.

The girl along with a man was taken into custody on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case.

A case was registered in Nalbari police station under sections related to wrongful confinement of a person with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman read with certain sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) related to use of children for pornographic purposes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)