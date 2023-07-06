Mumbai, July 6: On Sunday night, a 20-year-old businesswoman from Khar (west), Mumbai, was sexually assaulted and abused inside a taxi as she travelled from Mahad in Raigad to Panvel on the Mumbai-Goa highway. Santosh Shinde, the alleged cab driver, brought her to an isolated place around 3 kilometres from Mahad before moving to the backseat and harassing her sexually. While seated in the driver's seat, the accused had initially touched the victim indecently.

Later, the suspect sat down next to the woman in the rear seat. He then gave the woman a flying kiss while leaning out of the car's window. Additionally, he made several vulgar gestures. The local police is reportedly looking in the matter after receiving a complaint from the victim. Mumbai Shocker: Ola Cab Driver Held for Molesting Minor Girl Near Vile Parle.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, The Mumbai crime branch Unit 4 and the Bhoiwada police have detained a cab driver for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl on Thursday. When the child's grandmother went to the police after the kid told her about the instance, an FIR was filed in the matter. With the aid of CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, the driver was located and arrested.

According to the complaint, the child's grandmother dropped her off to school in a cab while it was pouring outside. The older woman was instructed to have the youngster sit in the front seat since she was donning a raincoat. The girl was reportedly touched sexually after that, but her grandma could not see. The girl explained what the driver did to her after getting out of the cab. The driver ignored the older woman's cries for him to halt and instead took off. Mumbai Shocker: Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of US Businesswoman, Arrested.

The vehicle number was located in CCTV footage after the police received the complaint. The investigating team eventually located the owner on Mira Road and discovered that the 36-year-old Laxmi Sah was operating the cab. He was taken into custody when he slept off in a friend's cab. He lacks a fixed address, the police claimed.

