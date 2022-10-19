Gurugram, Oct 18 (PTI) The special task force of the Gurugram police on Tuesday nabbed a rape accused carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 on him from Garhi Bolni chowk in Rewari, officials said.

DSP Jaiveer Singh Rathee said the accused, Hukam Singh, a resident of Dhani Bisrana village of Rajasthan's Dausa district, was wanted in a rape case in 2020 registered at the women police station in Rewari.

The accused was handed over to the Rewari police, he said.

