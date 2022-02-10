Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Abu Dhabi and Kerala have agreed to work together for development of tourism, giving a big boost to the state's initiatives to revive travel and hospitality sector from the pandemic-induced downturn.

The understanding was reached during the discussions Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas had with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak in Abu Dhabi today, a Kerala Tourism release said here.

Riyas is leading a delegation of Kerala Tourism to UAE as part of the Kerala Week that coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai.

The understanding will be formalised through an MoU soon, the release said.

The Minister invited Al Mubarak to be the Guest of Honour at the Kerala Travel Mart scheduled to be held in Kochi in May, 2022.

Accepting the invitation to visit Kerala, Al Mubarak said he looked forward to a fruitful trip to Kerala that will lead to a robust partnership in tourism sector.

Al Mubarak, also chairman of Abu Dhabi's state-owned infrastructure development company Aldar, said the possibilities of Aldar making investments in Kerala's tourism sector will also be explored as part of the cooperation, the release said.

A high-level delegation from Abu Dhabi will visit Kerala in May for holding further discussions in that direction.

"This understanding will impart great momentum to our tourism initiatives. Kerala tourism is now recovering from the Covid-induced crisis and this tie-up comes as a breakthrough," Riyas said.

During their interaction, Riyas briefed Al Mubarak about the immense potential of Kerala as a prime tourism hub and how its unsurpassed natural beauty and hospitality of people attracted visitors from far off lands since ancient times.

MA Yusuff Ali, Vice Chairman, Abu Dhabi Chamber and VR Krishna Teja, Director Tourism, were also present at the meeting, it added.

