New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): A clash erupted between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left organisation at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday night at the University's General body meeting (UGBM).

While accusing each other of creating a ruckus in the meeting, both ABVP and the Left parties claimed that their members were injured.

Anagha Pradeep, Councillor, JNU Councillor alleged that the ABVP workers were not allowing the University's General body meeting to proceed ahead.

"After 2019, JNUSU elections are happening. JNUSU is the highest decision-making body for students. A University's General body meeting (UGBM) was called after collecting 1200 signatures. The administration and ABVP are running an agenda that JNUSU is not a notified body and it is illegal. In two to three court cases we have been recognized. ABVP workers started saying that we could not chair the UGBM. They started misbehaving and started heckling those who were controlling the sound mic system. They even started beating common students," Anagha Pradeep told ANI.

However, Umesh Chandra, ABVP JNU President alleged that members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Student Federation of India (SFI) were threatening them to leave the meeting.

"They were threatening the tent house workers to start operating the speaker system. They were using casteist remarks against them. We wanted the proceedings to go peacefully hence we intervened. UGBM was not started till midnight. They were saying that ABVP workers should leave UGBM. Around four to five workers have been seriously injured. They used Dafli as a weapon to attack us," Chandra told ANI.

Police are yet to file a complaint in the matter. (ANI)

