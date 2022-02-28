Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Suspected militants shot at a police officer outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Batamaloo area here on Monday, officials said.

The bullet hit inspector Firdous Sheikh, currently posted in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, on his neck and he was rushed to hospital for treatment, they said.

Further details are awaited.

