Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Reacting to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) notice issued to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in the Formula E case, BRS spokesperson M. Krishank on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government was indulging in political vendetta and trying to silence opposition voices.

Krishank said the ACB notice was issued just hours before K.T. Rama Rao was scheduled to travel to the United States and the United Kingdom to attend BRS formation day celebrations and inaugurate business ventures.

He alleged that the timing of the notice was a deliberate attempt by the Congress government to create hurdles for the BRS leader.

"This kind of political targeting by the Congress government shows their inability and failed administration. It is an absolute political vendetta," Krishank said.

He also accused the Congress of being unable to digest the success of the BRS's mammoth public meeting in Warangal, held to mark 25 years of the party's formation. Krishank said the meeting had altered Telangana's political dynamics and left both the Congress and BJP shaken.

"Time and again, Congress, which has failed to deliver its guarantees and promises, has been witch-hunting BRS leaders with false cases and enquiries," he alleged.

He further said that despite KTR cooperating with both the ED and ACB in the past, he was again being targeted over the Formula E event- a successful international motorsport programme which, according to him, brought in Rs700 crore in revenue and helped attract nearly Rs10,000 crore in investments to Telangana.

Krishank took a dig at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating, "If Congress has to really learn how an international event should be organised, then Revanth Reddy should learn from K.T. Rama Rao."

He also referred to recent controversies surrounding the Miss World event and claimed that it had turned into a "local Congress political fete," unlike the internationally acclaimed Formula E event held under the BRS government.

Krishank said that instead of addressing issues like farmers protesting over paddy procurement during the monsoon, the Congress government was targeting BRS leaders who were voicing those concerns.

However, he asserted that KTR would not be silenced. "K.T. Rama Rao has mentioned that he is not going to be perturbed or silenced by these false cases. Once he returns from the United States, he will appear before the ACB and answer whatever questions they have," he said.

He added that the achievements of the BRS regime, including the Formula E event, were a "feather in the cap of Telangana."

Krishank reiterated that the BRS remains undeterred by what he described as politically motivated actions by the Congress government.

He emphasised that K.T. Rama Rao would continue to stand by the party's contributions to Telangana's development and face any inquiry with confidence, underscoring the BRS's commitment to transparency and progress. (ANI)

