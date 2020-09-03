Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau carried out raids on Tehsildar offices in different parts of Andhra Pradesh on September 2.

In the Krishna district, sleuths raided the office of Tehsildar in Ibrahimpatnam and found Rs 2 lakhs in the car of Tehsildar Chandrasekhar, and Rs 1 lakh in the car of his deputy, according to the ACB, Andhra Police.

Moreover, in a raid on Tehsildar's office in Kasimkota, Visakhapatnam, the sleuths recovered important files.

Further they also raided the Tehsildar (also called MRO in Andhra) offices at Santakaviti in Srikakulam district, Balijipeta in Vizianagaram district, Rajupalem in Guntur district, Ulavapadu in Prakasam district, Emmiganur in Kurnool district and Kuderu in Anantapuram district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

