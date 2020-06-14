India News | Accident Victim Tests COVID-19 Positive in Himachal Pradesh, Death Attributed to Injuries

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), June 14 (ANI): In a unique case, a person who was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College after receiving multiple injuries in an accident passed away following which his sample tested positive for coronavirus, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj on Sunday, who added that this death will not be included in the state's COVID-19 tally.

Following this, the hospital administration has put all healthcare workers and other staff who came into direct contact with the patient into quarantine and conducted sanitisation of the premises.

"The deceased had got injured while offloading goods from a truck. There were multiple injuries on his body, for which he was admitted here when we got to know he had come from Delhi, we took his samples for coronavirus testing," Raj told reporters here.

"When the samples tested positive for COVID-19, we put all health workers and all others who had come into direct contact with him in quarantine. He was infected with COVID-19 but his death happened due to injuries," he added.

The official further added that there was no reason to panic as the death could not be attributed to COVID-19.

He also informed that the premises had been sealed to carry out sanitisation but normal activity has resumed following completion of the drive.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh has 183 active cases of COVID-19, while 313 patients have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment in the state. Six deaths have been attributed to the infection so far in Himachal. (ANI)

