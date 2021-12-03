Thodupuzha (Idukki), Dec 3 (PTI) An accused, who was in the custody of the police at Thodupuzha station here, escaped from the lock-up on Friday, jumped into the adjacent river and drowned.

The accused was Shafi (35), a history-sheeter, the police said.

"He swam almost one kilometre with the police and locals chasing him through the shore. The fire force was also there. We all requested him to come ashore but he refused. He drowned after sometime," police said.

Shafi has nearly 18 or 19 cases registered against him, they said

He was apprehended this morning in an assault case, they added. Thodupuzha river flows adjacent to the police station.

