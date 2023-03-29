Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that Covid-19 active cases are increasing in the state however the situation is not alarming adding that precautionary measures are being taken by the state government.

The Chief Minister further informed that he has sought a detailed report by today evening on the variant of the virus, the requirement of genome sequencing and also the overall status on the Covid-19 in the state.

The CM said, "Total active cases have increased in the state and these active positive cases are increasing each day. We are adopting precautionary measures, and all officers have been directed to take precautions measures and be alert."

"The situation is under control. In days to come, we need to be alert. Maybe we are required to wear masks. I have sought a detailed report from the secretary of health on the Covid and also if genome sequencing is required. I have sought a report from the secretary of health by today evening. We are alert," added CM.

A total of new 2,151 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country with a daily positive rate of 1.51 per cent, an official statement said on Wednesday, adding that 11,336 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

As per the revised Covid-19 guidelines, maintain "Physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with the treating physician.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)". (ANI)

