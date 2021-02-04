Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala touched 68,857 on Thursday with 6,102 more testing positive for the virus as the aggregate breached the 9.50 lakhmark, the state government said.

As many as 6,341 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 8.77 lakh, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The total coronavirus caseload mounted to 9,50,811. With the government ramping up testing following spike in cases, in the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 84,007 samples were tested.

So far 98.56 lakh samples have been sent for testing. Ernakulam recorded 833 cases, Kozhikode 676, Kollam 651 and Pathanamthitta 569, the minister said in a release. None of the UK returnees have tested positive in the last 24 hours. The toll has gone up to 3,813 with the addition of 17 fatalities.

Of the positive cases, 45 are health workers, 99 had come from other states and 5509 had been infected through contact.

At least 2,14,980 people are under observation in various districts, including 10,856 in hospitals.

