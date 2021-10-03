Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI): Continuing the declining trend, Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw the total number of active COVID-19 infections fall below the 17,000 mark even as the state logged 1,531 fresh cases, including a returnee from Kerala, pushing the overall number to 26,68,495.

As many as 23 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,650.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,582 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,15,873 leaving 16,972 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Three districts comprised the majority of new infections, with the State capital accounting for 184 cases, followed by Coimbatore 158 and Chengalpet 105, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Five districts reported below 10 cases each, while there were no fresh deaths in 21 districts.

A total of 1,50,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,74,49,936 so far, the bulletin said.

Two among the deceased did not have any co-morbidities or any pre-existing illness.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian told reporters at Theni after inspecting a vaccination camp, held as part of the fourth mega vaccination drive, that there has been a very good response to the exercise held at 20,000 camps across the state on Sunday, similar to the previous ones.

After inspecting another vaccination camp in Sivagangai district, Subramanian said 62 per cent of those aged between 18 and 44 years have got the first dose in the state, a figure which is expected to touch 70 per cent, as per the safe standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation.

"For October, the Centre has said it will allot 1.23 crore vaccines. We will ask for additional doses, if required", he said.

