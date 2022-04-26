Amaravati, Apr 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the latest health bulletin said.

It said eight persons who were infected by the virus recovered while no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The state now has 18 active cases.

Of the four fresh cases, three were registered in the new NTR district and another from neighbouring Krishna district.

The gross COVID-19 cases recorded in the state so far touched 23,19,666 and recoveries 23,04,918. The overall death toll remained at 14,730.

