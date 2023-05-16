New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) India has recorded 656 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 13,037 from 14,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,790 with 12 deaths which includes three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,82,131)

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,37,304 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

