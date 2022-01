New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Women and student activists Friday staged protests to demand the arrest of the accused in the alleged molestation case on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus earlier this week.

Activists from All India Democratic Women's Association, Democratic Youth Federation of India and Students' Federation of India protested in front of the Delhi Police Headquarters against alleged ''police inaction'' in the matter.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2022-23 Will Aim to Recover COVID-19 Triggered Economic Crisis, Says Manish Sisodia.

The alleged incident happened On January 17 near the VC House when a man riding on a motorcycle tried to drag a female student, when she was walking in the VC road, towards the forest and attempted to rape her.

Also Read | Man From Anantnag District Arrested For 'Scandalous Online Campaign' Against Kashmiri Students.

"Such incidents being reported and casually handled by the police must be condemned," the protesters said in a statement.

Later in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union took out a march from the university campus to Vasant Kunj police station to demand the arrest of the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)