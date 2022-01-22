New Delhi, Jan 22: Delhi Budget 2022-23 will help the residents of the national capital to recover from the Covid-triggered economic crisis by aiming to boost the economy and increase job opportunities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

"In the Delhi Budget 2022-23, will also focus on various schemes of public welfare including education, health, electricity, clean drinking water among other basic need areas," he said after attending a high-level review meeting with the officials to take stock of the preparations. Union Budget 2022-23 Likely to Give More Incentives to Boost Startups, Say Sources.

"The necessities of all state residents will be kept in mind while preparing this year's budget and it will help them recover from the pandemic-led economic crisis," he continued.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the Delhi budget 2022-23 will be special and it will foster the economic growth of the national capital.

He further said that this budget will be prepared by keeping all the needs of Delhi residents in mind.

"Along with this, based on the findings of various studies conducted by the planning department, we are trying to understand what innovative ways that can be introduced to boost the capital's economy and increase job opportunities," he added.

"The economy has suffered great losses in the past two years due to Covid pandemic. We will give special attention to bringing the capital's economy back on track. Delhi Budget 2022-23 will also be very important regarding industrial development. In this budget, the Kejriwal government will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services."

