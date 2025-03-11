Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 11 (PTI) Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

According to temple authorities, Katrina visited the temple with her friends and is reportedly performing the Sarpa Samskara pooja, which is typically conducted as an atonement for the death of a Sarpa (Naga Devatha) on one's property or by one's ancestors.

The pooja is performed in two phases over two days, lasting four to five hours each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Katrina will stay in the temple's VIP guest house and is expected to complete the ritual by 2 pm on Wednesday.

