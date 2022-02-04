Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Kerala High Court will pronounce the verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep and other accused in the case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the 2017 Actress Assault Case.

Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath reserved its order for Monday at 10.15 am. Court also directed the accused to submit its statement tomorrow before 9.30 am.

While hearing on today, the prosecution contended, "This is a unique case and unique crime. There is ample enough evidence to convict the accused. Here is an eyewitness for the conspiracy. This is a well-planned conspiracy. We are still at the preliminary stage of the investigation. The FIR clearly discloses sufficient material for a conspiracy and we have ample evidence to prove the same. Custodial interrogation is a must."

The prosecution continued, "This case rises from another gruesome case where he hatched a conspiracy to sexually abuse an actress, his own colleague, and went on to tape it. He intended to use it as a perpetual source of blackmailing. It was executed and the target was hit. This shows how wicked he is. He was clever enough to evade the law."

Director-General of Prosecution also said, "There are clear discussions about planning to kill certain officers and even about the manner in which they have to be killed. Many prime witnesses recognized the voice in the audio clips to be that of Dileep. In the audio, Dileep can be clearly overheard saying "when you plan to kill someone, you should kill them in a group." We have the audio clipping with us. Therefore, there is a clear direction from Dileep after the conspiracy was hatched. There has been acts and discussions in furtherance of the conspiracy. In another audio clipping, Dileep can be heard planning to 'burn these officers'. In another one, he can be heard saying that he has kept aside two plots for the two officers who investigated him. And also earlier Dileep asked the investigation officer Byju Paulose in the premises of the trial court, "you are living freely with your family. Isn't it?"

He also contended, "Once the crime was registered, almost all the phones were hidden by the accused. This subsequent conduct of the accused is very incriminatory. Despite being specifically asked by the Court to cooperate with the investigation, the accused have refused to do so. They are trying to sabotage the investigation. They are trying to put stokes in the wheel of the investigative process and any delay will be beneficial to them. They have not been cooperating with the investigation and they are influencing witnesses and are capable of threatening witnesses with manpower and manipulation skills, they are not worthy of any protection. They all were changed their mobile phones. They sent their mobile phones to Bombay for manipulating."

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law, are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

