Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): In a move set to benefit apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, Adani Agri Fresh Ltd has announced higher procurement prices for this year's apple season, offering 12.5% more than last year.

In a press statement, the company said, "Reaffirming our commitment to the farmers of Himachal Pradesh, we have decided to offer better rates this season. Our initial rate for the highest-quality apples, announced on August 24 at ₹85 per kg, has now been increased by ₹5 to ₹90 per kg in the interest of farmers' welfare."

Following Adani's announcement, other market players have also begun revising their rate lists. Procurement at the company's collection centres, scheduled to start today, will now commence at the revised price. For large, medium, and small (LMS) grade apples, this price is ₹10 higher than last year's.

The company added, "We review and revise our prices from time to time, keeping local conditions in mind, so that farmers continue to receive fair value for their produce."

Himachal Pradesh has around 11 lakh hectares of cultivable land, of which nearly 2 lakh hectares are under fruit cultivation. More than 1 lakh hectares are dedicated to apple orchards -- accounting for about 50% of the state's total fruit-growing area. The hill state produces about 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of apples annually, contributing over ₹5,500 crore to its economy.

Adani Agri Fresh currently handles about 8% of this production, and its share is expected to grow further with the rollout of its new digital mandi initiative. (ANI)

