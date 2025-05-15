New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Adani Airport Holdings announced the immediate end of its partnership with the newly formed partnership with Chinese company DragonPass on Thursday, just a week after the association began.

The platform offered airport lounge access services. A spokesperson confirmed that DragonPass customers will no longer get access to lounges at Adani-managed airports, though the change will not impact the lounge and travel experience of other passengers.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

"Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers," an Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson said.

This comes a week after Adani Digital Labs partnered with Dragonpass to elevate fliers' airport lounge and travel experiences.

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

Adani Digital Labs is the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group, dedicated to transforming how billions of users interact with essential services.

The company said that as the digital extension of Adani-managed airports under Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), ADL plays a strategic role in shaping the future of travel and airport experiences.

The company added that ADL is deeply integrated into the operations of India's leading airports, enhancing efficiency, personalisation, and connectivity at every touchpoint, from streamlining passenger journeys to enabling cashless ecosystems and digital-first conveniences.

By combining cutting-edge technologies with human-centred design and forging powerful strategic partnerships, ADL is redefining what it means to deliver seamless, scalable, and rewarding experiences, all through the lens of the Adani Group's commitment to nation-building and customer-centric innovation.

In another development, Adani Power said on Saturday that it won a tightly contested bid to supply 1500 MW (net) of thermal power to Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the contract, the Adani Group company will supply power at a highly competitive tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit from a greenfield 2x800 MW (1500 MW net) Ultra-supercritical power plant to be set up in the state under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)