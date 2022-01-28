New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said there have been some recent instances where radical elements have tried to vandalise Indian diplomatic premises abroad but asserted that adequate measures had been taken against such attempts.

The statement comes amid reports of protests by pro-Khalistani groups outside some Indian missions.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India attaches utmost priority to the security of its diplomats abroad and the premises in which they work and live in.

"We work closely with local authorities and host governments to ensure that adequate security is provided. There have been some recent instances where radical elements have tried to vandalise diplomatic premises abroad and disrupt functioning of the missions," he said when asked about reported vandalisation by pro-Khalistani groups in the US and other missions.

Adequate measures were taken against such attempts, Bagchi asserted.

There was also an attempt to desecrate the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC, he said.

"We have taken up all these unfortunate incidents with the host governments and conveyed our concerns. We have requested a thorough investigation, action against all those involved and prevention of such incidents from happening in the future," the MEA spokesperson said.

To another question on whether India would have a diplomatic presence at the Beijing Winter Olympics Opening ceremony, Bagchi said he does not have any information on it.

India has one athlete who has qualified for the Winter Olympics, he said.

On human rights violations in Balochistan, Bagchi urged Pakistani authorities to stop the violations in the region.

