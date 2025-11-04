New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Department of Fertilisers has ensured adequate availability of fertilisers, including Urea, across the country during the Kharif 2025 season, said a release from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

According to the release, through timely planning and close coordination with various stakeholders i.e. Indian Railways, Ports, State Governments and Fertiliser companies, the government ensured that farmers received the required quantities of Urea without any shortage which is evident by the fact that against the projected requirement of 185.39 LMT as assessed by Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, the availability ensured by DOF was 230.53 LMT which was far excess of the sales of 193.20 LMT.

This reflects sufficient all-India availability of Urea. Evidently, farmers have consumed more Urea in Kharif 2025, to the tune of approximately 4.08 lakh metric tons, as compared to Kharif 2024, indicating better availability of Urea to cater to a higher cropped area due to a good monsoon.

DoF has been making consistent efforts to bridge the gap between domestic production and consumption through imports. To bridge the gap between domestic production and increasing demand, the government made significant efforts to boost imports.

Between April and October 2025, India imported 58.62 lakh metric tons of agricultural-grade Urea, compared to 24.76 lakh metric tons during the same period in the previous year. This rise in imports not only met the enhanced demand of Urea during Kharif 2025 but also helped to build adequate buffer stocks for the upcoming Rabi season.

As a result, the overall Urea stock increased from 48.64 lakh metric tons on October 1, 2025, to 68.85 lakh metric tons by October 31, 2025--reflecting a growth of 20.21 lakh metric tons. The months from July to October 2025 also recorded the highest-ever supplies of Urea to states (in terms of movement of rakes), underlining the government's proactive efforts to ensure the timely supply of Urea in the interest of the farmers.

Domestic Urea production has also shown improvement, with production during October 2025 reaching 26.88 lakh metric tons, a 1.05 lakh metric tons increase compared to the same month last year. The average monthly production between April and October remained a robust nearly 25 lakh metric tons. Further, imports of approx. 17.5 lakh metric tons are already lined up for November and December, and will be further boosted through timely interventions at the global level.

Continuous efforts are underway to enhance the country's domestic production capacities. Two Urea plants, one at Namrup, Assam, and the other at Talcher, Odisha, are under construction with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons per annum. Several proposals for enhancing urea production have been received and are currently under consideration. These projects, once approved, will substantially reduce India's import dependency and lead to atmanirbharta in urea production.

In coordination with the Agriculture Department, state Agriculture officers have been continuously guided to improve distributional efficiency and take effective action against diversion, smuggling, hoarding, and black marketing, as well as the excessive use of Urea. Many states have taken steps to implement innovative tools for enhanced vigilance and the effective use of subsidised Urea.

Through planning, efficient logistics, and coordinated action, the Government of India continues to ensure that every farmer receives timely access to Urea -- a critical input for India's agricultural growth and food security. (ANI)

