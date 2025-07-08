Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday released a list of 50 leaders allegedly associated with the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing them of unleashing a reign of terror across college campuses in the state.

Adhikari alleged that all these leaders belong to the "bhaipo (nephew) gang" and yield immense clout due to their political connections.

'Bhaipo' is an apparent reference to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Saturday, Adhikari had said that "there are many Monojit Mishras in college campuses across the state. All of them enjoy close patronage of the TMC top brass and flaunt their connections with Abhishek Banerjee and other ruling party heavyweights."

Mishra is the prime accused in the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case.

True to his announcement, Adhikari released what he called a "gallery of 50 Bhaipo Gang members" on July 8, displaying names and photos of people he alleged were involved in campus-level irregularities and political coercion.

He also claimed that many had been appointed as casual staff in colleges "without proper interviews or qualifications."

The allegations come in the wake of the gangrape of a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College on the night of June 25.

Four persons — including Mishra, two current students, and a security guard — have been arrested in connection with the incident, which sparked widespread outrage.

Adhikari also took aim at the state government's alleged appeasement policies, stating: "Because of the hands-off approach of the state administration, lumpen elements from a particular community are now flaunting arms during religious processions in Kanthi, Labhpur, Kamarhati, and even aboard trains in the Sealdah Main section. Yet, no action is taken."

"In sharp contrast, police were overactive in curbing the peaceful Ram Navami processions, where carrying traditional arms is also part of our customs and tradition. The Mamata Banerjee government is exceeding even the Jammu and Kashmir administration by not reining in jihadi elements and has turned out to be Muslim League 2.0 version. This will not be allowed by the BJP," he said.

