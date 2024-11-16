Kanpur/Ghaziabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a roadshow on Saturday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for the Sisamau assembly constituency of Kanpur and in Ghaziabad.

In Kanpur, the roadshow was carried out amid tight security with more than 200 policemen deployed on the roofs of the buildings on the rally's route. Paramilitary was also roped in.

The roadshow started from Bajaria and ended at Sangeet Talkies, travelling via Rambagh, Harshaya College, Niranjan Niwas, Gopal Talkies, Central Bank Square, Vijay Tower, Lenin Park, Jwaladevi, and Anand Bagh.

The rally was attended by about 500 women, including Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey.

Adityanath came in a helicopter that landed at the helipad of ITI College in Pandu Nagar.

After that, the CM reached Rambagh Tiraha in Bajaria to lead the rally in support of BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi.

The over-hourlong roadshow reverberated with the slogans of 'Long live Modi-Yogi' and Adityanath was showered with flower petals all along the distance.

During the roadshow, the market remained closed.

The CM asked the people not to forget the Ram temple and BJP's election symbol, lotus, when they voted for the bypoll on November 20.

This was Adityanath's second outing in Kanpur in the month. On November 9, he held a public meeting at the city's Darshan Purwa Central Park.

Later in the day in Ghaziabad, he did a roadshow for BJP candidate Sanjeev Sharma in Vijaynagar, riding in an open saffron-coloured vehicle.

BJP MP Atul Garg and BJP candidate Sanjeev Sharma also rode in the same vehicle.

The entire route was echoed with the chants of 'Yogi-Yogi, Bulldozer Baba'. Saffron balloons bobbed and lotus-bearing flags fluttered in the air throughout the way.

Voting for the by-elections in Sisamau and Ghaziabad will be held on November 20 and counting of votes will be done on November 23.

