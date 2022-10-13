Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday made an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Sant Kabir Nagar district and distributed relief materials to the flood-hit victims.

"A work plan to rehabilitate people, who face flood wrath every year in Dhanghata tehsil, to safe and secure places should be made and the officials should think seriously over it," Adityanath said.

"The government is committed to stand with people facing the challenge of flood and relief and rescue operations are in full swing and all possible help is being provided to victims. Government is with people in the challenging situation," he said.

The chief minister assured the state government's support to each and every person hit by the flood.

Directions have been given to provide relief items to each flood victim within two to three days and rehabilitate them to a safe and secure place, he added.

The CM said the money will be made available immediately for repairing or making houses destroyed in floods and Rs 18,000 per hectare will be given for destroyed crops.

"Rs 37,500 will be given for loss of cow, buffalo and other milk producing animals and Rs 4,000 will be given for the loss of sheep, goat, pig and Rs 32,000 for the loss of camel, horse etc while Rs 20,000 will be given for the loss of calf, donkey, pony etc. Rs 100 will be given for the loss of each chicken to poultry farmers," the CM said.

Adityanath also gave instructions to run a wide cleaning and sanitisation program once the flood water recedes to prevent diseases.

He also asked the officials to ensure the availability of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies injections at health centres.

