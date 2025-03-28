Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit a government rehabilitation centre on Friday, following the deaths of four special needs children and illness to dozen others at the centre, possibly after drinking contaminated water, officials said.

According to state government officials, the chief minister is expected to arrive at the shelter home at 10 am.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital where around 16 children were under treatment.

The Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih, located in the Para area of Lucknow, houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental disabilities.

More than 20 children with special needs at the centre fell ill after drinking contaminated water and were transferred to the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI on Thursday that four children -- two girls and two boys, aged between 12 and 17 -- have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the viscera will be preserved for further analysis.

On Thursday, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob suggested that the consumption of contaminated water could have made the children ill.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.

