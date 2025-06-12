Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday exhorted students to protect public property, saying these are collective assets and damaging them harms the nation.

Addressing an event to honour meritorious students, he said, "Public property is not private property – it is built through the contribution of the entire society. If anyone damages it, they are harming the nation. Such acts must be stopped, reported, and exposed."

It was not apparent what triggered the CM to make the remarks.

"You all have mobile phones. If you see anyone destroying government property, film it and make it viral. We will ensure the person is identified through posters and recovery is made from them," he said.

He praised the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board for conducting "cheating-free" exams.

"Earlier, mass cheating had become a business in the name of education. People would fill out exam forms and hire someone else to take the exams. Results would be sent home along with certificates. It was a complete fraud," he said.

Adityanath alleged that the previous governments had introduced two major "businesses" in UP – cheating and transfer-posting. But now, those "businesses" have been shut down by his government, he said.

Adityanath said exams are now held only at centres with CCTV surveillance, boundary walls, adequate infrastructure, and proper furniture.

He claimed that more than 800,000 youths have been given government jobs across all sectors. "We're no longer a 'BIMARU' state. Uttar Pradesh has transformed into the new face of a new India," he said.

Examis, which once took two to three months, now conclude in just 13 days, he also said.

"Examinations should not be a medium to harass students, but to assess and prepare them to face life's challenges with a competitive spirit," he said, encouraging students to read Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors.

Adityanath said students must cultivate respect for elders, parents, teachers, society and the nation. "That is true character."

The CM distributed tablets and cash prizes to the top-scoring students. He also felicitated the gold medallists of the 68th National School Sports Competition 2024-25 with the Chief Minister's School Sports Award.

He said he was surprised by the results, with girls outperforming the boys.

Students who made it to the merit list were awarded Rs 1,00,000 in cash, a tablet, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal.

At the district level, meritorious students received Rs 21,000 in cash, a tablet, a certificate, and a medal.

A total of 363 players from the state won 179 medals – 51 gold, 46 silver, and 82 bronze – at the 68th National School Sports Competition.

Medallists are slated to get Rs 75,000 for gold, Rs 50,000 for silver, and Rs 30,000 for bronze winners in individual events, and Rs 35,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 15,000, respectively, for team events.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council's new campus, including a grand Sanskrit library and training facilities, being built for Rs 42.42 crore.

Under Project Alankar, a new Government Girls Intermediate College building will be built in Lucknow for Rs 48.92 crore, with Rs 10.36 crore allocated for a college in Malihabad.

Two Sanskrit schools with hostels are coming up in Chandauli and Bhadohi for Rs 20 crore.

An MoU was signed with Tata Nelco and Japan's Yaskawa to establish design, robotics, and electronics labs in secondary schools with an investment of Rs 162.72 crore, Adityanath said.

