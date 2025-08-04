New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday moved a notice for Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the arrest of two Kerala-based nuns and a tribal youth in Chhattisgarh on the charges of human trafficking.

Giving the notice to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Eden wrote, "To discuss the arrest of two Catholic nuns and a tribal youth. The victims have now lodged a complaint against Bajrang Dal activists, necessitating a thorough investigation. Given the gravity and implications for communal harmony, I request the House to adjourn its business to discuss this matter."

Listing the aspects of the case to be discussed in the House, he aims to discuss the investigation and demands the case's withdrawal from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Main aspects to be discussed: 1. Proper investigation into the new complaint. 2. Withdrawal of the case against the nuns. 3. Measures to maintain communal harmony. 4. NIA should not be involved in alleged conversion offences unless absolutely necessary and directly related to national security or interstate implications. 5. Investigation into the alleged attack on tribals by Bajrang Dal activists and necessary action against those responsible," the notice read.

Earlier on Saturday, the nuns were released from jail after the NIA court granted them bail.

Advocate Gopa Kumar, representing the nuns, told ANI, "A case of human trafficking was registered under BNS section 143. We argued that this section cannot be applied to the case. So the court has granted bail today. They cannot go out of India, and a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each needs to be furnished. The bail will be granted in a few hours."

The nuns from Kerala were arrested at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved a notice under Rule 267, demanding suspension of business in the Upper House of Parliament to discuss the alleged discrepancies in conduct of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Phase-13 exam, which has led to "damaging of the public trust" in the government organisation, seeking an independent and impartial review of the examination process. (ANI)

