Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that no one will be spared involved in the attack on government officials in Santirbazar under Surma Assembly constituency under Dhalai District during a strike called by Tiprasa Civil Society, a part of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

CM Saha said this on Friday after visiting GB Pant Hospital to enquire about the health conditions of the victims who were attacked at Santirbazar under Surma Assembly Constituency in Kamalpur sub-division during the bandh called by Tiprasa Civil Society on Thursday.

In a post on X, CM Saha shared, "We strongly condemn the violent attack by Tipra Motha supporters on Abhijit Majumdar (BDO, Salema), Engineer Animesh Saha, and residents of Santirbazar, Dhalai District. Such acts of violence are unacceptable. The administration is directed to take swift and strict action against those responsible.

CM Saha said that on Thursday at Santirbazar under Kamalpur subdivision, following a strike, officials and many people came under attack and were injured.

"We have seen what happened. The entire night, I was monitoring the incident and the situation. I have given proper direction. Today I have come here to enquire about the health condition of the victims. This is really unacceptable. The way they attacked with sticks, rods, and snatched chains -- I don't understand what kind of protest this is. I have directed Tripura Police to take proper steps, and the law will take its own course of action," said CM Saha.

He said no one will be spared and assured that they will be punished.

"Around 12 persons were injured, and some are under treatment at Kamalpur only. Huge police personnel were deployed. On social media, I have identified who was engaged. No one will be tolerated and accepted. They will be nowhere in the coming days. Just wait and see what will happen," he added.

In a post on X CM Saha further said, "Last night, in the Shantirbazar area of Surma Assembly in Dhalai district, workers of Tipra Motha, under the name of 'Civil Society of Tripura,' carried out a brutal and planned attack. In this incident, BDO of Salema Block, Abhijit Majumdar, Engineer Animesh Saha, and businessman Subrata Pal were seriously injured. The injured were initially admitted to Kamalpur Sub-Divisional Hospital."

"As their physical condition deteriorated, I directed that they be urgently transferred to GB Hospital that same night. This morning, I visited GB Hospital to inquire about their physical condition and spoke with their family members and officials of the Tripura Civil Service Association who were present. The government will take the strictest action against those involved in this brutal incident. No one is above the law. The law will take its course," he further added.

Speaking to the media, CM Saha said that around 10 to 12 people were injured in separate incidents and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The Chief Minister said he had been closely monitoring the situation since Thursday and had directed the administration to ensure peace and order across the state.

Saha expressed astonishment over the severity of the attacks carried out by TMP followers during what was announced as a "peaceful protest". He also expressed shock in his address to the media and in a social media post.

Large numbers of police personnel have been deployed in the Shantibazar and Kamalpur subdivisions under the Dhalai district to prevent further untoward incidents. (ANI)

