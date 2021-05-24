Guwahati, May 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to adopt a "3-R strategy" of rescue, relief and rehabilitation for people in flood-prone areas.

The chief minister, in a virtual meeting with the DCs, also asked them to create task forces to facilitate assessing of damage caused by flood and decide on the compensation to be given to the affected people.

A large part of Assam's geographical area is flood- prone and more than one wave of such natural disaster ravage this zone almost every year.

Sarma also directed the officials to keep their district disaster management plans ready and to set up relief camps in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Assessing the condition of embankments across the state, he asked Revenue and Disaster Management Principal Secretary Avinash Joshi to complete all pending works to strengthen the infrastructure to mitigate the impact of floods.

Sarma also told him to prepare a robust evacuation plan.

He announced that all districts would get Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to meet unforeseen expenditure.

Sarma also directed the DCs to ensure that doctors and other health staffers remain present at relief camps so that flood victims can get medical treatment.

Referring to the Kaziranga National Park which faces the brunt of the annual floods, the chief minister directed the Golaghat deputy commissioner to prepare an exhaustive plan for the reserve forest and to ensure strict and constant vigil to save animals from poachers.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)