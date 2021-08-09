Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A factory producing toxic synthetic milk and other dairy products was busted by police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday, ahead of the festive season. The spurious milk was supplied to Delhi, Aligarh and another nearby area.

"Under the leadership of Circle Officer (CO) and Station House Officer (SHO), a team was formed and the police raided the factory based on the information received. We seized a tanker filled with 10,000 litres of adulterated milk along with other toxic milk products from the factory," said Gaurav Grover, Senior Superintendent of Police (Mathura)

Also Read | iQOO 8 Likely To Come With Flat Display & 120W Fast Charging: Report.

The police also seized the chemicals and other toxic chemicals products including refined oil and baking soda used to make this synthetic milk.

"We have arrested the main accused named Munnalal along with his six accomplices. We also informed the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration who took a sample of the adulterated milk produced here," said Grover.

Also Read | Indian Army Tank Regiments Prepared for Operations in High Altitude Areas of Eastern Ladakh, Says Official.

"The police was getting information from Jugsana village under the jurisdiction of Baldeo Police Station about mass production of synthetic milk and milk products there," he added.

"The factory sold milk and milk products in Delhi, Aligarh and other nearby areas. Baldeo Police has been rewarded an amount of Rs 20,000 for this successful operation," stated Grover.

The police told that many such illegal activities have been reported in Janpad area of Mathura and that the police will seize the properties of the miscreants under Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)