Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old African national was arrested for allegedly peddling synthetic drugs to college students and IT employees, police said on Saturday.

MDMA worth Rs 4 crore was seized from Daniel Arinze Okwosha by the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The accused arrived in Bengaluru on a business visa in December 2023 and was staying here in a rented flat with his friend in Soladevanahalli, police said.

The arrest was made following a tip-off from an informant. Subsequently, Okwosha's house was raided, and he was arrested, but his friend who is also allegedly involved in drug peddling managed to escape, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bureaucratic Reshuffle: BJP-Led State Government Transfers 27 IPS Officers, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was allegedly sourcing drugs from their counterparts in other states and local contacts around Bengaluru. They targeted college students and IT professionals, he said.

The police have seized 1.48 kg of white MDMA crystals and 1.1 kg of brown MDMA crystals from him, which is estimated to be worth Rs 4 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)