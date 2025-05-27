New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) After an eight-month sea odyssey, INSV Tarini carrying two women officers is set to return home on May 29, marking the culmination of a challenging voyage that spanned across four continents.

Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi had flagged off the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini from Naval Ocean Sailing Node in Goa on October 2 last year.

Also Read | 'I Got Married Quietly Because of India-Pakistan Clash': Patna's Renowned Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir.

The flag-in ceremony of 'Tarini' will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Mormugao Port, Goa, formally marking the culmination of the global circumnavigation, a Navy spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Accomplishing this rare feat in double-handed mode, Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K are set to touch the shores of Goa on May 29, he said.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks Against Sofiya Qureshi: SIT Files Status Report in Supreme Court, Hearing on MP Minister's Pleas on May 28.

"Over a period of eight months, the naval duo (now famously called '#DilRoo') covered a distance of 25,400 nautical miles (approximately 50,000 km) across four continents, three oceans and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power," the spokesperson said.

The Navy said it is all set to welcome the triumphant crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama - II on successful completion of circumnavigation of the globe onboard INSV Tarini.

"The expedition symbolises India's maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities and Indian Navy's commitment to excellence and 'Nari Shakti', signifying the motto "Courageous Hearts Boundless Seas", the spokesperson said.

As the proud flag bearers of resurgent India, the duo commenced their circumnavigation with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Cape Town (South Africa).

The officers engaged in numerous diplomatic and outreach engagements, interacting with parliamentarians, Indian diaspora, school children, naval cadets and university faculty across the globe.

As the INSV Tarini, heads home after having recently crossed over to the Northern Hemisphere on their final leg of the global circumnavigation, a few days ago Adm Tripathi interacted with the crew and commended their exemplary skills and team spirit.

During this nearly eight-month journey, the crew onboard Tarini successfully crossed the Cape of Good Hope, braving persistent rain, high-velocity winds and large waves.

As the nation eagerly awaits the arrival of the resilient crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, this expedition has been a "defining chapter in India's maritime history", the Navy said.

"The crew exemplified the spirit of exploration showcasing seafaring skills at a global stage. It has been a journey of empowerment, innovation and commitment to India's maritime heritage charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future. It reaffirms Indian Navy's pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility across the vast expanse of the world's oceans," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)