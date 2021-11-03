New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by-elections on Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats along with Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, party leader P Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday said "Madhya Pradesh means BJP".

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "We are not going to look back in Madhya Pradesh. We will now win in new areas of the state too. In Jobat and Prithvipur, we had secured fewer votes in previous elections. But this time, we won here which means people are building faith in us. Madhya Pradesh means BJP."

Speaking about West Bengal by-polls, the BJP leader said, "The future will be in favour of BJP in West Bengal too because the government ruling there is temporary. BJP can be the strong opposition party in West Bengal."

By-polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies, 30 Assembly seats took place on October 30 and the results were declared on November 2.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP-led alliance swept by-polls on all five seats in Assam, while in Madhya Pradesh, BJP registered victory in two out of three Assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

In Karnataka, BJP has won Sindgi Assembly by-polls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won by-polls in all four assembly seats in West Bengal. TMC candidates won Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba assembly with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing on the second position on all four seats. (ANI)

