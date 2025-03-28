New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued three distinct notifications approving the transfer of judges to the Allahabad High Court based on the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations.

Among these transfers are Justice Chandra Dhari Singh of the Delhi High Court, Justice Yashwant Varma also of the Delhi High Court, and Justice Arindam Sinha of the Orissa High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had proposed Justice Chandra Dhari Singh's transfer during its meetings held on November 28 and 29, 2024. The resolution stated that Justice Singh, a sitting judge at the Delhi High Court, should be repatriated to his parent court--the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

Similarly, the Collegium deliberated and recommended Justice Arindam Sinha's transfer during meetings on March 6 and March 20, 2025. Following these directives, Justice Sinha is expected to take charge at the Allahabad High Court.

The transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, however, has stirred some controversy. Justice Varma's move from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court comes amid an ongoing investigation concerning allegations of cash being discovered at his official residence.

Notification stated that In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, Delhi High Court, to be a Judge of Allahabad High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Allahabad High Court.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposed Justice Yashwant Varma's repatriation, as decided by the Supreme Court Collegium, and said that they are "not a trash bin."

Members of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association recently launched an indefinite strike, voicing their dissent against the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

