New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): After the Taliban took over control of Afghanistan, terrorist outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba are concentrating in Kashmir, said defence expert Major General (retd) Dipankar Banerjee on Tuesday.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, he said terror groups are being reactivated for orchestrating attacks and targeting civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said, "This is a new phase of insurgency and terrorism in Kashmir. With the fall of Afghanistan, they (terrorists are targeting Jammu and Kashmir ) will concentrate in Kashmir. There have been terrorist cells operating in the Valley even during the peaceful times and slowly will be reactivated and armed. It will be provided across the Line of Control (LoC), they will target civilians and then security forces. We need to take care in this context."

"Pakistan has been badly cornered in recent years. It is coming under intense pressure and diverting the pressure, it is expected to accelerate activities in India. There are potential terror cells, good detective work by civil police is that should be able to nab them. Sensitive areas need to be kept in increased surveillance," he added.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps said that the operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is a standard process based on intelligence.

"Operations in Srinagar that have been going on for last few days is a standard process based on intelligence. So, I would not like to connect it to any events before or after in view of operations happening for the last few days in Kashmir," said Lt Gen DP Pandey,

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "In recent days, seven civilians were killed by terrorists. We have launched an aggressive operation against the militants following which one each was killed in Srinagar and Anantnag. One was killed and five were arrested from Bandipur. Yesterday we launched an operation at two places in Shopian in which three were killed and two terrorists are trapped in the Feeripora area of Shopian. We will continue the operation."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested a Pakistani national who was a part of ISI terror module. Special Cell Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha said that the arrested person namely Mohd Asraf has been residing in India for more than a decade using several fake Indian identities.

Delhi Police said the initial probe revealed Asraf's involvement as a sleeper cell orchestrating subversive activities.

Notably, there is a change of regime in Afghanistan after Taliban's takeover the country in August 2021. Following this, the minorities in Afghanistan are being subjected to targeted killings, violence, and discrimination based on their religious and ethnic identity.

During his address in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan.

Resolution 2593 was passed by the UNSC under the presidency of India on August 30, 2021, with Russia and China abstaining from voting.

This resolution demands that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to finance terrorist acts. (ANI)

