New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): After hailing the resurgence of 'Nari Shakti' in the country while felicitating the 'Drone Didis' and 'Lakhpati Didis' at an event in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday personally witnessed drone-flying by the 'Namo Drone Didis'.

The drones, provided to trained rural women under the Centre's flagship 'NAMO Drone Didi' scheme, are aimed at helping farmers with cultivation and irrigation.

PM Modi handed over 1000 drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis across 10 locations across the country and disbursed bank loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme.

During his interaction, PM Modi assured that his 'third term' in office will further enable the resurgence of women's empowerment.

"Due to enhanced connectivity, women in far corners of the country, today, can sell their products in big cities. Women, whose aspirations were once shackled and they are were confined to household chores, are now coming forward and contributing to nation-building. I assure you that our third term will see the country writing a new chapter on women's empowerment," PM Modi added.

He also talked at length about schemes being launched to enable 'Nari Shakti' and address issues faced by women in every stage of their lives.

In his first term in office, PM Modi conceived and launched the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' to put an end to the practice of female foeticide. Subsequently, Rs 6000 each was allotted for the nutrition of the expecting mothers while Sukanya Samriddhi was launched to guarantee monetary help to women during their education phase.

The Centre also rolled out the flagship Mudra Yojana to help enterprising women find a gainful foothold in the sphere of entrepreneurship while announcing an extension of maternity leaves, free medical treatment, affordable medicines and enhancing ownership by registering houses built under the 'PM Awas Yojana' in the names of women.

Such transformative policies and moves were aimed at changing archaic mindsets about women.

PM Modi also acknowledged the transformative influence of drone technology in agriculture majorly through the involvement of enterprising rural women.

Addressing the event, he also elaborated on the expansion of drone technology in areas such as transporting milk and vegetable products to the market and medicine delivery, among others, adding that it has opened up a new world for the 'Drone Didis'.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi felicitated Lakhpati Didis, who found success with the support of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating members of other self-help groups. (ANI)

