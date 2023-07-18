Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): BJP leader Saroj Pandey said here on Tuesday that after killing democracy in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone to the opposition parties’ meeting to discuss democracy.

“Opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru, and Mamata Banerjee is also participating. It is surprising that they are talking about democracy after killing democracy in West Bengal,” said Pandey, as a BJP fact-finding committee reached West Bengal.

Opposition parties held their second meeting in Bengaluru to forge a common front to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year. The two-day meeting in Bengaluru was attended by 26 parties.

The BJP constituted a five-member fact-finding committee, including party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which will visit Dinhata in Coochbehar and the other violence-affected areas in the state.

The BJP fact-finding committee on the poll violence in West Bengal arrived in Cooch Behar, North Bengal, on July 14.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in Kolkata on July 12 with the fact-finding team constituted by his party. "We will visit the violence-affected areas and meet the victims and after that, we will submit our report to party president JP Nadda," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the fact-finding team led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad is the BJP's provocation committee. She asked, “Where were these teams and committees when Manipur was burning and thousands of people were murdered in Uttar Pradesh in the name of the encounter?"

She said that none of the teams have visited these places, but in the past two years, 154 teams have visited Bengal.

The BJP had constituted a five-member fact-finding committee in the wake of the widespread violence during the Panchayat elections in the state.

The West Bengal panchayat polls were held on July 8. However, the voting day was marred with widespread violence, looting of ballot papers, and rigging. (ANI)

