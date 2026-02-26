Tel Aviv, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his respects at Yad Vashem-Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. At Yad Vashem, his prayer was quiet and reflective. Both Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi stood in silence at the Hall of Remembrance, while recitations in Kaddish were on, honouring the victims of the Holocaust. The focus was respect, remembrance, and hope for peace and humanity.

Yad Vashem is Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, located in Jerusalem. Established in 1953, it is dedicated to preserving the memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II. PM Modi Israel Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu To Sign Key MoUs Today; India Eyes Iron Dome and Iron Beam Technologies.

PM Modi Visits Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Pays Respects Victims of the Holocaust

Laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Grateful to PM Netanyahu for accompanying me during this visit. Also visited the Hall of Names, a solemn space that preserves the memory of those who suffered and perished during the Holocaust. The Holocaust… pic.twitter.com/fU8PrM9ZJu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026

#WATCH | Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem. PM Modi paid tribute to Holocaust victims here. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/BGas3j94ir — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

The memorial includes the Holocaust History Museum, the Hall of Names, and the Children's Memorial. Yad Vashem also honors the "Righteous Among the Nations," non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews. Through education, research, and remembrance, Yad Vashem ensures that the stories of victims and survivors are never forgotten. PM Narendra Modi, During Jerusalem Visit, Highlights Israel's Innovative Tech Scene, Showcasing AI and Healthcare.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition in Jerusalem and highlighted Israel's innovative tech scene, showcasing AI, Quantum, healthcare, and more. He met with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and urged Israeli companies to invest in India, collaborating with local talent. This visit strengthens India-Israel ties, focusing on tech and innovation.

The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

The medal was conferred after PM Modi's speech in the Israeli Parliament. After his speech, PM Modi interacted with members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi. PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech, which was also marked by rapturous applause.In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements in India.

"Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," he said. "Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And, in India, they became one of us. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us," he added.

PM Modi said that at the heart of the India-Israel partnership are the ties between our peoples. "When I first visited Israel in 2006, there were a handful of Yoga centres in Israel. Today, Yoga seems to be practiced in almost every neighbourhood. I am told that interest in Ayurveda is also growing in Israel. I invite more and more young Israelis to travel to India. They will witness the dynamism of our society, and experience what holistic wellness can do for the body and the mind," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)