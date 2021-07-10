New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid the controversy over land purchase by the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, economic and legal advisory committees will for formed to oversee transactions, said sources on Saturday.

The trust's general secretary Champat Rai also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak being organized at Chitrakoot.

Sources said that Rai had explained the whole case to Bhagwat during a courtesy meeting.

While there are reports of Rai and another Trust member Anil Mishra, named by AAP leader Sanjay Singh who had levelled allegations of wrongdoing in the purchase of land for temple premises, being sidelined, RSS sources have termed it as a political stunt pulled by opposition to derail the process.

"Champat Rai met Bhagwat Ji and explained the whole case. Rai has been at the helm of affairs and he has been committed to the cause. No one is being sidelined. Plus, it is a Supreme court-mandated trust," said a senior RSS functionary.

As for RSS leader Suresh Bhaiya Ji Joshi being asked to supervise the process ever since the allegations of buying land parcel at a higher price, sources said that Bhaiyaa Ji was a Sarkaryawah and thus was briefed on the issue.

"Now that Dattatreya Hosable is Sarkaryawah, Rai may report to him as well. It's a routine that a Sarkaryawah is briefed on important matters," added the source.

Meanwhile, Surendra Jain, international joint general secretary of VHP, an RSS affiliate blamed the controversy on the opposition and rubbished the reports of removing Rai from the trust.

"Rai had been actively pursuing Ram temple case and he is appointed by SC and government and no one is authorised to remove him," said Jain.

Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak is being organized at Chitrakoot. Kshetra Pracharaks is meeting on July 9 and July 10. On July 11, Prant Pracharaks and on July 12 Akhil Bharatiya Sanghathan Mantris of various organisations would join through an online medium. RSS sources said that the issue of Ram Temple land purchase was not on the agenda and neither was it discussed. (ANI)

