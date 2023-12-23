New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): After Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a probe into the quality of drugs supplied in Delhi hospitals, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj questioned the delay in addressing the concern raised by him a month ago regarding negligence of an official in monitoring medicine quality.

Earlier in the day, LG Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into "Not of standard quality" drugs being supplied in Delhi government hospitals.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Cops Nab Man in 24 Hours Who Killed His Girlfriend in Gadchiroli.

"I can't test the medicines myself, I can give directions and I have done that, I have said that one official is not doing his work properly and action must be taken against him but the Centre is not ready to do that," Minister Bhardwaj said.

The health minister revealed that he had penned a letter to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), seeking a thorough investigation into the issue.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Ramdas Puri Wears Shoes After Six Years, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shares Video.

"It's been a month, and I have written a letter to LG but he was not interested in conducting a probe," he added.

The minister further questioned the accused official continuing to hold the position while urging his removal.

"If wrong medicines are coming and people's lives are in danger, why is that person still in his seat? He should have been removed by now," the Minister outlined.

The Minister's office earlier in the day highlighted a statement issued on March 21 this year giving directions for an audit of medicines procured and an action taken report asked from the Health Secretary dated July 24, 2023.

However, no response came from the Health Secretary, the statement added. In a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directing him for the investigation, LG Saxena stated, "I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests."

"These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under Delhi Health Service (DHS) were supplied to Delhi Government Hospitals and may also have been supplied to the Mohalla Clinics.... these have failed and are categorized as Not of Standard Quality," the letter mentioned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)