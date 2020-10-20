New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Two days after the body of a 35-year-old man was found stuffed inside a trunk in Munak canal in outer Delhi, his two brothers have been arrested in connection with the killing, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dileep Jha, a resident of Raja Vihar in outer Delhi. He was allegedly strangled by his brothers over a property dispute, they said.

Both the brothers -- Vivek Jha and Satish Jha -- have been arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

The body was found stuffed in a metal trunk on Sunday in Munak canal near Haiderpur water treatment plant in outer Delhi, police said, adding, there were no apparent injury marks on the body.

The deceased was identified with the help of the logo of a tailor shop on the trousers that he was wearing. Missing persons reports from Samaypur Badli police station were also crosschecked and one of the missing complaints matched the decreased's description, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

When his brother Vivek Jha was questioned, he told police that he had lodged a missing complaint of his brother on October 16 at around 4 pm.

Later, the other brother Satish Jha was also called and when both the brothers were interrogated, police found their body language and behaviour suspicious, he said.

When the deceased's wife was examined, she told police that her husband had dispute over property with his brothers and recently, when she was at her maternal home, he told her over the phone that he feels threatened for his life, the officer said.

During interrogation, Vivek Jha told police that on October 15, they had a quarrel with Dileep. As he was heavily drunk, at around 11 pm they killed him by strangulation.

He confessed that they put his body in a small iron box and took it in their tempo and disposed it in the Munak Canal. He then got a fake missing complaint registered to avoid suspicion, the DCP said.

