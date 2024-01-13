New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): With the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Shri Ram Lala at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya approaching, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called the event the most glorious moment the people will be witnessing in the country's history.

Speaking at the release of BJP leader Balbir Punj's book "Tryst with Ayodhya", Singh said in coming nine days India will be witnessing history.

"Ravan was superior to Lord Ram in every aspect whether it is knowledge, power or wealth but still, Maryada Purushottam Ram gets worshipped and not Ravan because his entire life Ram followed Maryada (principles)," said Rajnath.

"We all know that for now country's environment is all Ram-centric. In Ayodhya, we had Ram Mandir as the symbol of Sanatana Dharm. After nine days we will be witnessing the most glorious monument of Indian history when Ramlala will return to his abode in Ayodhya. Bringing Ramlala to his abode, the Hindu community struggled for five hundred years," he added.

"Ayodhya Ram temple will become the centre of ideals of Ram, Lakshman Rekh's Maryada, governance of people's welfare and end of terrorism. Ram is a kind character in our culture and how much gets written on him will be less. He has multiple dimensions, he is not just a king but a folk hero. That's why Ram is for all and Ram is in all," Singh said while talking about the impact of Ram temple on Indian culture. "Ayodhya's Ram temple will be not just another concrete mandir in the country but it will be a peak of our sanatan culture. It will be a symbol of changing India and put up a guarantee to the world that Ram existed, Ram is existing and Ram will exist," said Rajnath Singh.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj, soil excavated from the temple, will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento. This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the pran prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. (ANI)

