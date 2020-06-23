Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): Bihar police have put up a notice outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence following no response from the latter to meet regarding a case registered against him.

Congress MLA Sidhu was booked for violation of the code of conduct for making objectionable remarks against a community while addressing an election meeting in Katihar district of Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 846 New COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Since June 18, two sub-inspectors from Bihar Police have been waiting outside Sidhu's residence for 4-5 hours daily to get his signature on a bail bond paper.

SI Janardhan Ram who came from Katihar said, "We came here on June 18. I come here daily since then, but no one receives it. Now I have placed a notice. We used to come here daily and sit for 4 to 5 hours."

Also Read | Bengaluru-Based Chartered Accountant Kills Wife, Mother-in-Law Before Committing Suicide, Leaves Behind 67-Page Suicide Note.

"There was a case against former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar for violation of model code of conduct," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)