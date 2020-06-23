Bengaluru, June 23: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and mother-in-law on Monday before committing suicide. He left behind a 67-page suicide note, according to which he wanted to kill all his in-laws. The 42-year-old man has been identified as Amit Agarwal. He was charted accountant by profession. He first killed his wife in Bengaluru and then flew to Kolkata where he shot dead his mother-in-law. Jharkhand: Man Kills Five Family Members in Koderma After Ruckus Over Wife's Alleged Illicit Relationships.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, after killing his wife Shilpi, also a chartered accountant, in her Bengaluru flat, Agarwal took a flight to Kolkata on Monday morning with his ten-year-old son. He then handed over his son to a known at the airport. Agarwal wanted to kill her father-law, he managed to escape. He then shot Lalita, his mother-in-law. Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Family of Four in Shamli.

His father-in-law Subhash locked his from outside. Later, the 42-year-old man shot himself. Police recovered at least two pistol magazines from which three bullets were fired. “From the suicide note, we came to know that he wanted to kill his brother-in-law too, who stays at Gurugram. He had called him to Kolkata, but he didn’t come and was therefore saved. In his suicide note, Agarwal had repeatedly accused his wife and in-laws,” reported the media house quoting a Kolkata Police officer as saying.

Kolkata Police are investigating how Agarwal managed to procure a pistol. The entire 67-page suicide note was typed, except for one page which was handwritten. Police believed that it was added later. According to the report, a divorce suit was going on between Agarwal and his wife for two years. Police found out that the man had watched videos of how to use firearms.

