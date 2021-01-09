Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): After heavy snowfall in the chilly winter, Srinagar residents are making snow sculptures of animals, snowmen, cars, igloos and a variety of other things to give vent to their creative energy.

The same snow which in some way disrupts the daily life of the valley, adds to thrill for the artists. It is in fact one of the biggest tourist attraction for Jammu and Kashmir. People are seen making cars and shelters with the snow.

The Kashmir Valley became all the more beautiful with the heavy snowfall which brought cheers for art lovers including sketchers, sculpture makers and other artists.

"I am very excited. We can make many things with snow like people, animals, snowman, snow shelters, cars and igloos. My grandfather made these beautiful snow sculptures and he is an inspiration for me. I request all people of my country to come here and enjoy snowfall," said Zaina Ijtiba, a student.

"People used to sit inside houses during snowfall in earlier times, but there is a change now. People enjoy it. They even visit tourist areas like Gulmarg. I am taking part in these art activities so that it is passed on to our future generations," said Dr Gh Sarwar Naqash, Former Director of Horticulture and Floriculture department.

The good quantity of snow is also helpful in getting good supply in summer, ensuring irrigation in orchards and agricultural lands. The locals are giving a simple message: "Come and enjoy the beautiful and mesmerising snowfall of the valley." (ANI)

